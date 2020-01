SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man was indicted on Wednesday in relation to a 2015 shooting.

Dominique Daniels, aka Domo, was indicted on one count of malice murder, one count of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during commission of a felony and one count of theft by receiving stolen property.

Daniels is accused of fatally shooting Marquail Banner on Aug. 18, 2015. The case was cold until 2017 when Daniels was served a warrant and arrested.