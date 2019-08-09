Savannah man indicted for threatening to kill US Attorney

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local man, accused of threatening to kill a United States Attorney, has been formally charged.

A Chatham County grand jury indicted Kent Crawford on Wednesday for making terroristic threats against Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

According to the indictment, in June, Crawford told Christine he would come to his office and kill him or, if he wasn’t there, “murder whichever U.S. Attorney is.”

Jail records show Crawford has several charges stemming back to 1987, when he was arrested for “terroristic threats and acts.” Other charges include contempt of court and shoplifting.