Savannah man indicted for pointing laser at helicopter during fugitive search

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Antonio Rodrecus Johnson Sr., 45, of Savannah, was indicted for pointing a powerful laser at a helicopter being used in a police search.

The charge carries a penalty of up to five years in prison.

Savannah Police Department officers identified and questioned Johnson on June 22 after the pilot of a Chatham County helicopter was repeatedly targeted from the ground by a powerful laser.

The helicopter at the time was being used to assist Savannah Police officers in the search for a fugitive.

“Interference with police operations is a serious crime, particularly when the consequences could cause debilitating injuries to the officers,” said Bobby L. Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, “We are fortunate that Savannah Police were able to eliminate this threat without injury to either of the officers on board the helicopter.”

Criminal indictments contain only charges; defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.