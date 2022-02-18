Savannah man indicted for murder in Garden City bar shooting

Investigators respond to fatal shooting outside of Copacabana Sports Bar in August 2020 (WSAV)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been formally charged with murder in a fatal 2020 shooting at a Garden City bar.

Juan Altimirano is accused of killing Armando Suarez outside of Copacabana Sports Bar in the early morning hours of Aug. 23, 2020. Suarez was 28.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), a verbal altercation took place between the men before shots were fired.

Nearly two years later, it’s still unclear if Altimirano was ever taken into custody for the crime. The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office has no record of him. Meanwhile, the Garden City Police Department, GBI and Chatham County District Attorney’s Office have declined to comment on the matter pending the active investigation.

An indictment returned Wednesday in the Chatham County Superior Court charged Altimirano with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and three counts of possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.