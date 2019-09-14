Savannah man gets maximum sentence for firearm possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man received the maximum federal prison sentence after being convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Hosea Scott, 39, was sentenced to 120 months in prison. Scott was also sentenced to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his sentence.

Scott was arrested in March 2018 after police initially responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic dispute. Scott fled the scene and was found later with a loaded 9mm pistol equipped with a high-capacity magazine.

“Convicted felons are prohibited from possessing firearms at any time – period,” Southern District of Georgia U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine said. “We are committed to prosecuting repeat criminals who fail to get this message, and will work to ensure that gun crimes will bring hard prison time.”