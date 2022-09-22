GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating a man found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday.

On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community.

The man was later identified as 23-year-old Dequan Deion Thorpe, of Savannah.

The GBI continues to investigate this incident.

If anyone has any information about this case, they should call the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777or the GBI Statesboro Office at 912-871-1121.