SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County man has been indicted after making bomb hoaxes targeting a mosque and an office park in Savannah.

The federal indictment alleges on Nov. 17, 27-year-old Mohammed Arafat Afaneh communicated that a bomb that would detonate at 3 p.m. at an office park on Chatham Parkway, near the federal court building. He also claimed another bomb would detonate seven minutes before Maghrib, or afternoon prayers, inside the Islamic Center of Savannah.

Responding law enforcement agencies determined both warnings were hoaxes.

According to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill E. Steinberg, Afaneh was formally charged with two counts of false information and hoaxes. He was located and arrested on state charges in Louisville, Kentucky, and remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshals after an initial appearance hearing in federal court in the Western District of Kentucky.

The case is being investigated by the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Darron J. Hubbard.