Savannah man faces up to 20 years for drug distribution charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man faces up to two decades in federal prison for drug dealing.

According to David Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, Okemi Lawton pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana.

The 45-year-old was on supervised release in August 2018, following a prison sentence for a federal firearms charge, when the drug investigation began.

Estes said the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team, with FBI assistance, document Lawton’s sale of cocaine. In a subsequent search of his home, authorities found drugs, drug manufacturing and packaging materials, nearly $20,000 in cash and a semi-automatic pistol.

“After getting a chance to change his criminal behavior, Okemi Mon Lawton chose to continue his life of crime by spreading drugs in our community,” stated Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta Chris Hacker. “Now he faces more severe prison time to think about his future, and hopefully doesn’t waste another opportunity to change.”

According to Estes, Lawton has forfeited $19,640.31 seized during the investigation. He could face up to 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release.

Lawton remains in custody awaiting sentencing, which has not yet been scheduled.