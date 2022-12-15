SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man caught on video inside the United States Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack is now facing federal charges.

There’s video of Dominic Box from a rally he held in downtown Savannah in 2020.

Box was charged in federal court Thursday, accused of being involved in Jan. 6 riot. Box is out of jail on a $25,000 bond that requires him to stay in the country.

In the days after the attack on the capitol, WSAV told you Vaden Nissan fired Box after video showed him in the capitol. WSAV is working to learn more about the federal charges.