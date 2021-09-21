Savannah man faces 7½ years for dealing marijuana, cocaine

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man faces 7½ years in federal prison for selling drugs, according to a federal court in the Southern District of Georgia.

Okemi Lawton, 45, was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine and marijuana, says Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, David H. Estes.

Investigators seized drug-making materials, nearly $20,000 and a pistol from Lawton’s home. Lawton was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release.

“Okemi Lawton is a prime example of a violent, unrepentant criminal whose removal from our streets automatically makes our communities safer,” Estes said. “We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to ensure such gun-toting drug dealers have no place in our neighborhoods.”

Estes says when the investigation began, Lawton was on supervised release for an August 2018 federal firearm charge. Lawton was also previously convicted of manslaughter and cocaine distribution.

“Some criminals never learn from their arrests no matter how many times they are punished for them, and Lawton is certainly one of them,” says Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta, Chris Hacker.