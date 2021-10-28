Savannah man faces 20 years in prison for child porn possession

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man could spend up to 20 years in prison for possession of child pornography.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia, 27-year-old Michael Morris was found guilty Thursday of the possession charge.

According to court documents and testimony, Morris’ arrest stemmed from a 2019 investigation by the Savannah Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

Hundreds of images and videos of child pornography were found on devices seized in a search of his home, and witnesses testified about his internet activity.

“This should serve as a strong deterrent for those who take pleasure in viewing and collecting these disturbing images of abuse,” said Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger, who oversees HSI operations in Georgia and Alabama.

“HSI and its law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the protection of our most vulnerable population from exploitation,” Berger added.

No word yet on a sentencing date for Morris.