Savannah man enters guilty plea to murder for hire plot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The U.S. Department of Justice says a Savannah man admitted to trying to hire someone to commit murder.

Related Content Tip leads to arrest in murder-for-hire plot

Mark Davis, 60, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of Murder for Hire.

According to court documents and testimony, Davis admitted that he attempted to hire someone in May to kill another person.

Authorities arrested Davis after he paid an undercover agent to commit the crime.

Davis faces up to 10 years in prison, possible fines and up to three years of supervised release upon completion of his prison term.