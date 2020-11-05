Savannah man enters guilty plea to a series of violent crime charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Samuel Renardo Chisholm, 29, of Savannah, pled guilty to brandishing a firearm during an attempted carjacking in Ware County, and conspiring to use and carry a firearm during a carjacking in Savannah and an attempted armed robbery in Waycross.

According to court documents, on July 25, 2019, Chisholm participated in the armed carjacking of a woman in Savannah.

The next day, Chisholm participated in the attempted robbery of a customer outside the TJ Maxx store in Waycross.

Chisholm then attempted to carjack a vehicle in Ware County by brandishing a handgun.

Ware County law enforcement arrested Chisholm shortly after the attempted carjacking.

Chisholm’s charges carry a possible penalty of up to life in prison.