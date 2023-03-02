SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit (TIU) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that left a 66-year-old man dead.

According to TIU, on Mar. 1, Kenneth Roberts was driving on Amy Street toward Gohler Avenue around 8 p.m. when he lost control of his 2021 GMC Sierra. The vehicle struck a fence and went into the yard of a home in the 8500 block of Gohler Avenue, where it struck a parked car and a tree. The car finally stopped in the backyard of the home.

Roberts was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Police believe that Roberts suffered a medical event, which led to the crash. The incident remains under investigation by SPD.