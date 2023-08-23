SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been convicted of robbing a local bank at gunpoint.

Omar Lockhart, 35, was found guilty of bank robbery after a two-day trial in U.S. District Court.

The charge subjects Lockhart to a statutory penalty of up to 20 years in prison, said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

A jury also found Lockhart guilty of using, carrying, or possessing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, which subjects him to an additional seven years in prison consecutive to the sentence for bank robbery. Lockhart was also guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

As described during the trial, Lockhart entered the Synovus Bank on Paulsen Street in Savannah on March 7, 2022, produced a pistol, and pointed it at a teller. He declared he was robbing the bank and handed grocery bags to the teller, demanding the money in her drawer. He then took the money and left the bank, telling everyone to “have a nice day.”

Savannah Police officers and the FBI later located Lockhart at a Savannah hotel where he had paid cash to rent a room and arrested him after a brief standoff with the SWAT team.

Lockhart remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore Jr. will schedule his sentencing following the completion of a pre-sentence investigation by U.S. Probation Services.

The case was investigated by the Chatham County Police Department, the Savannah Police Department and the FBI, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bradley R. Thompson and John P. Harper III.