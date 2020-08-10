Savannah man, company charged with selling a drug claiming to treat COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Matthew Ryncarz, and his company, Fusion Health and Vitality, LLC d/b/a/ Pharm Origins, face charges of violating the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FDCA) by selling a drug claiming to treat COVID-19.

Officials say Ryncarz and his company are accused of selling a misbranded drug called “Immune Shot” that they falsely claimed would lower consumer’s risk of contracting COVID-19 by nearly 50 percent.

Investigators say in March, during the midst of the global COVID-19 public health crisis, Ryncarz, through his company, Pharm Origins, created a website and began selling “Immune Shot” for $19 a bottle.

Investigators say Ryncarz and Pharm Origins targeted individuals, ages 50 and older. The company used sales pitches such as,“The NEXT FIVE MINUTES could save your life,” “We are offering you the exclusive price of only $19 per bottle because we know that Immune Shot could be the most important formula in the WORLD right now due to the new pandemic,” “Immune Shot is Not a Luxury, It is a Necessity Right Now,” “Point Blank, if YOU Leave, YOU are at Risk,” and “Is Your Life Worth $19? Seriously, Is It?”

Ryncarz and Pharm Origins sold “Immune Shot” to consumers in the Southern District of Georgia and outside of the state of Georgia.

“Americans expect and deserve treatments that are safe, effective and meet appropriate standards. The FDA is actively monitoring the marketplace for misbranded products represented as preventing, curing, or treating COVID-19,” said Special Agent in Charge Justin C. Fielder, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations.

Please report COVID-19 fraud to the National Center for Disaster Fraud’s National Hotline at (866) 720-5721, or go to justice.gov/disastercomplaintform.