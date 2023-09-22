SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been formally charged with murder in the death of a 17-year-old who was apparently sitting next to her baby when she was shot.

Rashaun Padgett is accused of fatally shooting Alexis Devoe on Feb. 8, 2020, near W. 60th and Montgomery streets in Savannah.

Devoe’s parents said she was protecting her 5-month-old son from gunfire when she was killed.

“My daughter was in the wrong spot at the wrong time,” the teen’s father, Lamar Devoe, told News 3 in 2020. “Gunshots was fired. It wasn’t for her. It hit her and she’s gone.”

Months later, Padgett was arrested for allegedly killing the 17-year-old.

On Wednesday, Padgett was indicted on multiple offenses, including malice murder and felony murder.

He also faces aggravated assault charges for five other victims involved in the shooting. According to the indictment, he shot in the direction of three victims and wounded two others with gunfire.