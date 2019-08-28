Savannah man charged in federal complaint Wednesday in relation to car fire that severely burned ex-wife

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has been charged in a federal complaint with charges related to a car fire that burned 50% of his ex-wife’s body.

In a complaint unsealed in U.S. District Court in Savannah Wednesday, 52-year-old Barry Wright was charged with one count of possession of an unregistered destructive device and one count of the use of fire or explosive to commit a felony offense.

Each charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

On Monday, Wright had a state charge in the case dismissed, but was not released from jail.

Wright was arrested in July after his ex-wife, Catherine Glyn-Jones’ car burst into flames with her inside. Authorities searched Wright’s home and found an explosive device.