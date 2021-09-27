Savannah man arrested in Yemassee mass shooting investigation

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Police have arrested a Savannah man in connection to a mass shooting near a Yemassee convenience store on Sept. 19.

One man was killed and six children were injured in the incident by Snappy Foods.

Officers from the Yemassee Police Department arrested Yogeskumar Patel, 40, on one count of attempted murder and another of unlawful carrying of a firearm.

Yemassee Municipal Court Judge Sheryl McKinney denied bond for Patel. He remains in custody at the Hampton County Detention Center.

Police ask anyone with information in the ongoing investigation to call their tip line at 843-589-3126.

The department is offering cash rewards for videos taken of the incident and any information leading to additional arrests. Tipsters can remain anonymous, officials say.