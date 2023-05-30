SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is behind bars after shooting a woman in a domestic dispute, according to police.

On May 29, around 11:30 p.m., Savannah Police responded to a residence in the 5500 block of Alma Street and discovered a 29-year-old woman with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. She was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Detectives quickly identified the suspect as Charles Porter, 52, who also lives at the home. Porter was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.