SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah man is behind bars after allegedly shooting a dog last week, according to the Savannah Police Department.

Police say Eric Schaumburg shot and killed a dog in the 800 block of E. 32nd Street on Friday, Sept. 1. Schaumburg told police the dog was a threat to his safety.

After investigating, police arrested and charged Schaumburg with one count of aggravated animal cruelty. He was transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.