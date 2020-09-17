BREAKING: Man admits to killing deployed soldier’s wife at Fort Stewart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Savannah man has admitted to killing a Fort Stewart soldier’s wife during his deployment.

Abree Boykin, 24, was found dead at her home on post in July 2018.

Her husband, Sgt. Shawn Boykin, asked military police to conduct a welfare check after she missed his call. Sgt. Boykin was in Korea at the time.

In June 2019, 27-year-old Stafon Davis, of Savannah, was formally charged in Boykin’s death. At the time, he pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, for the Southern District of Georgia, Davis has since pleaded guilty to the two charges.

“Stafon Davis’ admission of guilt in the cold-blooded murder of Abree Boykin will help bring some degree of closure in this horrific crime against the spouse of a deployed American soldier,” Christine stated. “Our law enforcement agencies and prosecutors have performed outstanding work in bringing this killer to justice.”

Davis, a childhood friend of Boykin, admitted to fleeing Fort Stewart in her vehicle after shooting her. He was later apprehended in West Palm Beach, Florida.

News 3 spoke with family members last year, who questioned how it was possible for Davis to get on base.

“Even if it was somebody that came on base with her I will say that even if someone came on base with her where is the camera footage, where’s that?” asked Boykin’s aunt Arnitra King. “Where is the footage of her car leaving the bases? Where’s that? Like somebody has to know something.”

Chris Grey, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, says special agents have been working to bring the family answers since then.

“This was a horrific and senseless murder of a member of our Army family,” Grey said.