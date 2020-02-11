Savannah leaders plead with public to call police, don’t post on social media after weekend of violence

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Police and city leaders are pleading with the public to stop posting on social media and call the authorities. This is in response to two shootings over the weekend.

Mayor Van Johnson told News 3 he is over this “snitches get stitches” mentality. He said for police to better do their jobs, it requires a partnership and trust from the community.

Johnson said he is working to change the cycle of gun violence in the city. He personally went to the scene of two shootings on Saturday night.

“Your family loves you. People care about you. People are concerned about you. You have parents, you have children, you have loved ones. Do yourself a favor. Let law enforcement handle the job that they are trained to do. Don’t handle it yourself,” said Johnson.

Johnson said those individuals with guns in the community, need to put them down and turn them in. Johnson is also asking loved ones of criminals to notify police if they are aware of someone planning a crime. He added, there are resources like Crimestoppers for people to stay anonymous.

Johnson said, “This week, we’ll be burying young people whose lives ended all too soon. We’ll be having parents that have that unimaginable burden, unnatural burden, of burying their children. That’s not the best life that we want our young people to live. If that’s the life they are playing at, that’s not the life we want them to have here in Savannah.”

Chief Roy Minter, of the Savannah Police Department, issued the following remarks about recent violence in the city:

“Due to recent events, SPD is redirecting personnel and technology to address our recent violent crime incidents. I have tasked our Violent Crime Task Force to work seven days a week. We are also utilizing other patrol and specialized units to bolster our presence throughout the City. Our violent crimes and homicide detectives continue to work around the clock to follow up on leads and identify suspects in these cases. We are also requesting the public’s assistance with information about any of our open violent crime investigations. Making this community safer is our top priority and a shared responsibility. As a City we need to find better solutions to minor conflicts other than resorting to violence or using a gun.”

Anyone with information about these or any other crimes can contact the SPD Tip Line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.