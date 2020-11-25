Savannah fire safety wreath gets first red light following New Castle Street fire Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 Block of New Castle Street at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a back bedroom of the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was physically injured. The fire displaced two people.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
As a result of the fire, the Savannah Fire Department has added its first red light to its fire safety wreath.
Between Nov. 16 and Jan. 2, a red light will be added for every structure fire in the city. The fire department is asking families to remember the following things this holiday season:
- If you have to leave the kitchen, turn off the stovetop
- Keep dishtowels, paper products, potholders and other flammable items away from stovetops
- Set a timer as a reminder to check food on the stove and in the oven
- Clean up any spilled grease and food particles before using the oven or stove
- Never leave home while food is cooking
- Always stand watch over a turkey fryer
- Completely thaw a turkey before frying
- Check manufacturer’s directions for proper turkey fryer oil levels
- Use turkey fryers outdoors, at least ten feet away from buildings
- Never use a turkey fryer under an awning or carport
- Don’t overload electrical outlets
- Don’t leave the room while candles are burning
- Only use extension cords temporarily and don’t run them beneath furniture or rugs
- If you smoke, do it outside and use a deep ashtray or sand to extinguish smoking materials.