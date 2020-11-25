Savannah fire safety wreath gets first red light following New Castle Street fire Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1600 Block of New Castle Street at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a back bedroom of the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading to other areas of the house.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no one was physically injured. The fire displaced two people.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

As a result of the fire, the Savannah Fire Department has added its first red light to its fire safety wreath.

Between Nov. 16 and Jan. 2, a red light will be added for every structure fire in the city. The fire department is asking families to remember the following things this holiday season: