SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A student was injured in a drive-by shooting while walking to school near Savannah High on Wednesday morning, according to Savannah Police.

Police say a group of students were walking in the 2000 block of Capitol Street around 8:20 a.m. when a car drove up and opened fire, shooting one teen. The student was treated at the scene and taken to Memorial Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears the shooting was not a random incident.

Both Savannah High and Savannah Early College have been placed on a soft lockdown.

No arrests have been made but the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

This is a developing story.