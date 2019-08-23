Savannah gang leader among 5 sentenced in Operation Vanilla Gorilla

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Weeks after prosecutors secured convictions for all 43 defendants in Operation Vanilla Gorilla, five have been sentenced to “substantial federal prison terms” for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine in Savannah.

“Operation Vanilla Gorilla was an aggressive strike by law enforcement that continues to pay dividends,” stated U.S. Attorney Bobby L. Christine, with the Southern District of Georgia. “More prison sentences are removing more violent criminals from our midst.”

The operation is considered the largest-ever takedown of Ghostface Gangsters, a known white supremacist gang.

Christine announced Thursday that career-criminal Andrew “Chubs” Campos, 29, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The U.S. Attorney says Campos is a career criminal with ties to the Tango Orejon gang, which operates largely in Texas prison, conspired with others, including Ghostface Gangsters, to distribute meth in the Hostess City.

Sentenced in recent days is Christopher Hendrix, a leader of the Ghostface Gangsters. The 40-year-old Savannah man was sentenced to six years in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Brandon Chapman, 26, of Savannah will spend just over 10 years in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and 10 years in prison for being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

39-year-old Rodney Rose, of Hamilton, Ohio, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Also sentenced is Cody Eubanks, 27, of Pembroke. He will be behind bars for more than seven years for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Christine stated that all of the defendants were on probation or parole when they committed the offenses, so the federal sentences begin after completion of their sentences for violating state probation or parole.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Operation Vanilla Gorilla was an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation that included the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and other state and local law enforcement agencies.