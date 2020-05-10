Savannah firefighters extinguish fire at motel on Ogeechee Road

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire at a motel in the 3600 block of Ogeechee Road Sunday morning.

The Savannah Fire Department responded to the Deluxe Inn at 7:18 a.m. Sunday and found a fire in an unoccupied room. Firefighters put it out quickly and prevented it from spreading to other rooms.

Fire officials say motel workers who were cleaning the room left electrical equipment running near a bed. The heat from the equipment caused the bed to catch fire.

No one was injured or displaced.