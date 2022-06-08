SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Arson Unit is seeking information on a cold case involving a body burning in a vehicle last year.

Savannah Fire was dispatched to an arson fire at Watson Motors on Montgomery Street and Victory Drive at 6:54 p.m. on November 21, 2021.

Firefighters extinguished a burgundy pick-up truck on the lot, which was a known refuge for unhoused individuals. Inside the truck, the body of Nicole Berg, a 35-year-old white female, was discovered.

An autopsy showed that Berg died before the fire was set, but her cause of death was undetermined. She has only been in Savannah for a short time but was known to frequent areas in West Savannah near Yamacraw Village and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Berg had blonde hair and was known to wear a black wig. She was wearing pink pajama shorts decorated with red lip prints when her body was found.

Arson investigators ask anyone with information about the fire or Berg’s associates to call 912-644-5958, 912-644-5959 or the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1-800-282-5804 for a possible reward.