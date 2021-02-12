Savannah Fire search for woman accused of arson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) announced Friday their search for a woman suspected of lighting fires in and around a downtown hotel.

SFD officials say surveillance cameras captured images of the woman as she set fires in and around a hotel in the 100 Block of Martin Luther King Boulevard at 8:30 a.m.Friday.

The SFD says the fires did not cause any injuries or significant property damage.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing striped leggings, light color tennis shoes and large hoop earrings.

The SFD asks anyone with information regarding the location of the suspect to call the Savannah Fire Department at 912-644-5959.