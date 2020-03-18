Savannah Fire says Eastern Wharf fire cause remains undetermined, power tools possible

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department says that the cause of the massive Eastern Wharf fire in February is still undetermined.

Savannah Fire released an update on the investigation Wednesday. After assessing witness reports and evidence at the collapse zone where the fire originated, investigators ruled out criminal activity as the cause of the fire.

Fire officials say due to conflicting witness accounts, lack of physical evidence and dangers involved in investigating the collapse zone, crews are unable to rule out all probably causes, including power tools that were being used to cut metal threaded rod on the 6th floor.

Savannah Fire says investigators searched the remains of the multi-story construction site and were able to determine that the fire began somewhere between floors five and six.

The fire burned for three days, and no one was injured.