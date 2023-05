SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence in the 1900 block of Lloyd Street.

Multiple units responded to the scene Friday morning.

SFD now says seven people were displaced in the fire. No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire originated in the back of the home, though the cause of the fire has not been released.

The flames were extinguished in under an hour. The Red Cross will be assisting those displaced.