Savannah Fire responds to gas leak at W Bryan St., MLK Jr. Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are working to mitigate a gas leak in downtown Savannah.

Construction workers hit a 3-inch main at W Bryan St. and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., according to the Savannah Fire Department.

As a result, traffic is blocked on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. from W Congress St. to W Saint Julian St.

Crews are working to mitigate a gas leak at W. Bryan and MLK. MLK is blocked to traffic for one block, from W. Congress Street north to W. St. Julian.@cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/1WhV9RmdZR — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) August 30, 2021

No evacuations have been conducted. Officials say the leak is at a construction site and the building to the south is an unoccupied structure

Crews are monitoring the air quality until gas company crews can resolve the leak.

This story is developing. Stick with WSAV for further updates.