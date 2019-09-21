Savannah Fire responding to structure fire on W. Waldburg Street, road closed due to smoke

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue and the Savannah Police Department are responding to a structure fire on W. Waldburg Street that broke out Saturday afternoon.

Savannah Fire responded to reports of an air conditioning unit on fire in the 300 block of W. Waldburg Street at 1:09 p.m., according to fire officials.

Savannah Fire Rescue is battling a fire at a tri-plex located at 311, 313 and 315 W. Waldburg St. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/mH2cxBFBUg — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) September 21, 2019

The fire reportedly spread to two neighboring homes. There were no residents inside at the time of the fire.

Though the initial call was in response to an air conditioning unit on fire, officials have not confirmed the cause yet.

The W. Waldburg Street Fire impacted the rear of a 309 W. Waldburg, a tri-plex located at 311, 313 and 315 W. Waldburg and an apartment at 310 Waldburg Lane@cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/Ht7Bp92JVh — Savannah Fire Rescue (@savannahfire) September 21, 2019

W. Waldburg Street has been shut down due to excessive smoke in the area. Drivers and pedestrians should avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing.