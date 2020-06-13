Savannah Fire rescues resident in W. 39th Street fire; 6 people displaced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire and rescued a resident of a home on W. 39th Street early Saturday morning.

Savannah Fire says crews were dispatched to a fire in the 600 block of W. 39th Street just after midnight on Saturday. Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attic of a boarding house.

Five residents escaped the fire on their own, but a sixth resident climbed out of a second story window onto the roof. Firefighters used a ladder to rescue the resident.

No one was injured, but all six residents were displaced due to power to the home being cut.

Savannah Fire says the fire appears to have started in the attic.