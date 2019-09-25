Savannah Fire Rescue puts out two fires Wednesday morning, one being called ‘suspicious’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue responded to two fires Wednesday morning.

The first fire was at 1032 Demmond Street. Firefighters responded and put the fire out, but the homeowner was displaced. The homeowner reportedly passed out in a panic, and an ambulance also responded to the scene. The homeowner made it out of the house alright.

A dog was also rescued from the fire. Savannah Fire Rescue tweeted photos of firefighters administering oxygen to the dog Wednesday morning. Officials said the dog is doing well and has been reunited with the homeowner.

The second fire happened at 251 Tulip Street. Savannah Fire Rescue is calling this fire “suspicious”. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

