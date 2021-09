SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) says it’s offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of an arson suspect.

SFD says the person set fire to a pickup truck at a repair shop on 38th Street and Waters Avenue. The incident occurred around midnight on Sept. 22, according to SFD.

$10,000 REWARD: Identify the person who set fire to a white, 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 at a 38th & Waters repair shop, around midnight, Wed., September 22. Call SFD 912-644-5959 or 1-800-282-5804. Ga. Arson Control offers $10,000 for info leading arrest & conviction. @cityofsavannah pic.twitter.com/tHXNBrL6mz — Savannah Fire Department (@savannahfire) September 28, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to call 912-644-5959 or 1-800-282-5804.