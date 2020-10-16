Savannah Fire investigators seek truck occupants as they investigate string of fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Arson investigators are working to identify the occupants of a truck that may have information on a recent fire in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Fire Department (SFD), crews responded around 5:30 a.m. on Saturday to a fire at Liaisons Restaurant and Bar, 3718 Ogeechee Rd. Chatham Fire units extinguished the fire and SFD checked for hot spots.

Officials said the truck was seen in the vicinity just after the fire broke out. It’s described as a brown, two-toned, full-size, Chevy pick-up truck with an extra cab and brown camper top. The left rear tire has a white metal rim.

SFD released two surveillance photos of the truck.

Meanwhile, the department is investigating a string of fires that happened Sunday morning. At this time, officials say there is no information linking the Liaisons Restaurant and Bar fire to the following:

2:47 a.m. fire at a vacant restaurant under renovation in the 3900 Block of Rockdale St.

3:58 a.m. fire at auto repair shop; vehicles burning

5:34 a.m. fire at commercial building used for storage in the 2500 Block of Montgomery St.

7:20 a.m. fire in large pile of wood and debris at recycling center in the 1900 Block of Louisville Rd.

SFD says the Rockdale Street fire was deliberately set and the recycling center fire is believed to be accidental. The cause for the other Sunday fires are undetermined.

Anyone with information on the truck or any of the fires is asked to report it. Witnesses who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of an arsonist receive a reward of up to $10,000 from the Georgia Arson Control Board.

Call Georgia Arson Control at 1-800-282-5804, Savannah-Chatham County Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 or the SFD Arson Investigations Unit at 912-644-5959.