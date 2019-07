SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire is investigating fires that appear to have been intentionally set at the Great Dane trailer yard off of E. Lathrop Avenue.

On Saturday, July 6, at 3:51 p.m., Savannah Fire extinguished a trailer fire at the Great Dane trailer yard. The next day, Sunday, July 7, at 6:25 p.m., Savannah Fire was again dispatched to the Great Dane trailer yard to put out fires in another area of the property.

Savannah Fire said fire investigators are looking into the cause.