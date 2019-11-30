Savannah Fire investigating house fire on Maupus Avenue Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue is investigating the cause of a fire on Maupus Avenue Saturday.

At around 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Savannah Fire was dispatched to a structure fire at 8:15 Maupus Avenue in Midtown. Firefighters arrived and found the house’s exterior on fire. They extinguished it before it could spread beyond the outside wall and a small inside area.

While crews were extinguishing the fire, relatives of the homeowner arrived on scene. They said that the elderly homeowner recently died and that they were attending the funeral service when they heard about the fire.

Savannah Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire.