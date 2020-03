SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire at a home Monday afternoon.

Savannah Fire says crews extinguished a fire in a manufactured home in the 0 block of Pinckney Road Monday just after 1:30 p.m. The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

The home’s residents were not home at the time, but two dogs were. Both dogs died.

The residents were displaced, and the Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.