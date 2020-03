MACON, Ga. (WSAV) - A Macon man was sentenced to prison Tuesday in the 2016 shooting and armed robbery of a Papa John's delivery driver.

According to court documents, 22-year-old Jacob Elijah Miller pleaded guilty to armed robbery and aggravated assault. As part of his plea agreement, Miller was sentenced to 20 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by another 20 years on probation.