Savannah Fire investigates trash fire behind Foxy Loxy Cafe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Investigators are looking into a trash fire that started behind Foxy Loxy Cafe, according to the Savannah Fire Department.

A spokesperson tells WSAV Savannah Fire investigators are reviewing photos and video shared by the cafe online Wednesday.

“Foxy Loxy needs your help! On Friday, September 10 at 5:05 am, this guy intentionally started a fire in our recycling bin in our back alley,” the cafe shared.

Foxy Loxy is located on Bull Street between W 35th and 36th streets.

According to Foxy Loxy, a neighbor called 911 almost immediately after the fire started.

“We’re just as thankful the fire was extinguished before it caused more damage or hurt anyone!” the cafe added.

The Savannah Police Department responded to the scene, however, Savannah Fire is handling the investigation.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the state arson hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control offers a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.