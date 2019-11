SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue is working to extinguish a fire at a dental office on Forest Park Drive.

Crews are working at the dental office of Phillip I. Friedman, located at 6803 Forest Park Drive. The fire is being fueled by a gas line.

Firefighters are controlling the flames, while gas company crews work to cap the line.

