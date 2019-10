SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Fire Rescue extinguished a shed fire Saturday afternoon.

The fire was at 2117 Glynwood Drive. There were no injuries, but the shed was severely damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.

