SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Fire extinguished a fully involved house fire early Thursday morning.

Around 4 a.m., Savannah Fire received a service call to a structure in the 1110 block of Cornwall Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully engulfed.

Crews deployed heavy attack lines to control the fire and to stop it from spreading to adjacent structures.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze within an hour.

Once control was gained on the fire, crews entered the home to search for any possible victims, of which there were none. Luckily, no one was injured in the fire.