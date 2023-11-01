SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire around 8:00 p.m. on Halloween night where an apartment unit caught fire on Brewer St.

A five-year-old screamed out his window last night for help after he saw his family home on fire neighbors tell me they thought it was all a joke because yesterday was Halloween.

A neighbor said, “The window was open and he was talking to them through the window and they didn’t believe him at first and then he said this is serious this is not a prank the house is on fire.”

The person who lives across the street said it was a lot of commotion and chaos last night and everyone came over to her apartment before the authorities arrived.

Brewer St. fire photo by the Savannah Fire Department

She says there were lots of people out and that’s what saved the family’s life.

“They talked to him through the window and he convinced them [saying ‘Hey I’m not joking.’” The neighbor recounted. “Once they got in they got all the kids out and they told me that he begged them to get his mom out because she was sleeping so they got her up and everyone was ok so they cleared the whole building out, the neighborhood did before anyone official showed up they were beating on the doors like hey your house is on fire get out now”

According to SFD, residents were evacuated before arrival and the fire was able to be contained to a single apartment unit.

Both families that were affected are being assisted by the American Red Cross and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.