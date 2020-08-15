Savannah Fire extinguishes auto repair shop fire Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire at a local auto repair shop Friday night.

Savannah Fire officials say at 9:59 p.m., crews were dispatched to an auto repair shop in the 0 bock of W. Montgomery Cross Road. Firefighters went inside and found a small fire in an area where flammable liquids were stored.

Crews extinguished the flames before they spread to other parts of the store. No vehicles were burned, but there was smoke damage throughout the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.