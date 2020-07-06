Savannah Fire Department responds to 3 firework-related calls over weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Over the Fourth of July weekend, the Savannah Fire Department responded to 18 fires and seven smoke scare incidents where no fire was found.

Savannah Fire says three of those calls were reportedly related to fireworks. They are detailed below.

July 4 at 11:50 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of an open area fire behind a restaurant in the 0 Block of Sylvester Formey Drive. They discovered fire in a dumpster behind the restaurant.

The manager of a nearby hotel said a person had been shooting off fireworks in that area and said he asked them to stop. Employees noticed the fire sometime later.

July 4 at 8:56 p.m.

Firefighters were dispatched to a report of a tree on fire at an apartment complex in the 11400 Block of White Bluff Road.

Residents said a firework landed in the tree and caused a fire. Firefighters discovered embers and smoldering moss. They doused the area with water to ensure the fire was completely out.

July 3 at 10:16 p.m.

Savannah Fire units were dispatched to the report of an open area fire in the 1200 Block of E. 41st Street.

They spoke with the complainant and searched the area but found no smoke or fire. SFD says firefighters believe the confusion was caused by the large number of fireworks being shot off in the area.