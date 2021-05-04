Savannah detectives seek to ID suspects in theft at Zaxby’s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people accused of theft of personal property at a Savannah Zaxby’s.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the incident happened last month at the restaurant on the 8000 block of White Bluff Road.

Surveillance video from Sunday, April 18, shows two suspects taking a customer’s property, SPD says. The department did not specify what was taken.

One suspect is described as a white female in her 20s or 30s — possibly named Morgan. SPD says she indicated she was about six months pregnant. The suspect has brown hair and wears glasses.

The other suspect is described as a white male, also in his 20s or 30s. Authorities say he has short brown hair and stands about 6 feet tall.

The suspects left the restaurant in a silver, older-model Chrysler.