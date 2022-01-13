Savannah detectives seek to ID subjects in downtown license plate thefts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah detectives are investigating a recent string of downtown license plate thefts.

They’re hoping the public can help identify two men believed to be tied to the case.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the thefts took place early Wednesday morning along Tattnall and Liberty streets, West Jones Street and the intersection of East Jones and Abercorn streets.

SPD released surveillance images of the two subjects, described as white men in their 20s to 30s.

One was walking a medium-sized dog wearing a brown cowboy hat, black jacket and dark blue jeans. The other had on a light blue sweatshirt with a rose on the back, along with dark jeans.

SPD encouraged anyone with information on the individuals to contact detectives at 912-651-6994 (ext. 1391).